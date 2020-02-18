Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,531.48

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,531.48 and last traded at $1,527.37, with a volume of 12277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,520.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,445.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,301.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.