Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up to $158.00

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.00, but opened at $158.00. Alteryx shares last traded at $157.10, with a volume of 55,811 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.15.

The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,055 shares of company stock worth $18,540,877 in the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alteryx by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after buying an additional 212,755 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alteryx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after buying an additional 42,486 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

