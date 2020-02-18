Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.67

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.67 and traded as low as $44.60. Altitude Group shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 160,860 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $32.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.73.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

