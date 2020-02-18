AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.67

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 199760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

