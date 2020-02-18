AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.21. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 167 shares.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of AMCON Distributing worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

