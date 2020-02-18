Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.43

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.43 and last traded at $201.15, with a volume of 157571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $96,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $208,920.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

