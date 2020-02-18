Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

