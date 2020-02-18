American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.41-2.51 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.67-0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 491,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

