American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. 37,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.98. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,142.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,888 shares of company stock worth $105,076 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.