American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $253.16. 115,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $171.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

