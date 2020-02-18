American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.79-3.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $139.26. 1,465,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,687. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $139.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

