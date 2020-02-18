AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.49. 5,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

