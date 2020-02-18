AMO Coin (AMO) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $304,196.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.03192208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00240403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00157265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002807 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,761,803,301 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

