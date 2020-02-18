Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $163,630,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,814 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,602,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 501,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

