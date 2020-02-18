Analysts Anticipate Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charah Solutions an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $75,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,068 shares of company stock worth $378,928. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,536. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

