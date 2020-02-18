Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.13. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $216,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 36.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,438. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $301.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.56 and its 200 day moving average is $266.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

