Analysts Anticipate Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. 253,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,828. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

