Analysts Anticipate SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.04). SAGE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($13.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.27) to ($13.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($13.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.70) to ($8.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9,480.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.22. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $193.56.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

