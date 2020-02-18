Analysts Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $213.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $214.00 million. Funko reported sales of $233.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $795.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $794.90 million to $795.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $853.17 million, with estimates ranging from $846.10 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $9.24. 1,038,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $479.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

