Analysts Expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.30. South State posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in South State by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 5,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in South State by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.34. South State has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

