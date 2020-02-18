Analysts Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $85.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viad by 81.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. Viad has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

