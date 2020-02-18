Analysts Set American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) PT at $228.31

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $252.95. 141,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,434. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
