Analysts Set Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $333.09

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.38. 21,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,167. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.42 and its 200 day moving average is $314.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

