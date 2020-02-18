Analysts Set Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target at $6.17

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

GOGO stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

