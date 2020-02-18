Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 278.20

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.20 ($3.66).

HMSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities cut Hammerson to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Hammerson stock traded down GBX 10.30 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 226.90 ($2.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

