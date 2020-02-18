Analyzing Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Intrexon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Intrexon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Intrexon currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 360.58%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.68%. Given Intrexon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intrexon is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Intrexon has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -393.13% -45.51% -20.69% Pieris Pharmaceuticals -107.24% -132.02% -27.99%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $160.57 million 4.33 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -3.12 Pieris Pharmaceuticals $29.10 million 7.12 -$26.75 million ($0.50) -7.54

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrexon. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intrexon beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory program includes PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; and lead immuno-oncology program comprises PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases. The company is also developing PRS-344, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical stage for oncology diseases; and PRS-080, a polyethylene glycol conjugated anticalin protein that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., and Sanofi, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

