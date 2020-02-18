Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 595,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,042. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

