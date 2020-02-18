APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.21

APA Group (ASX:APA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $11.49. APA Group shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 495,739 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$11.21.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.22. APA Group’s dividend payout ratio is 188.52%.

In other APA Group news, insider Peter Wasow bought 5,000 shares of APA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.93 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,655.00 ($38,762.41). Also, insider Rob Wheals 217,872 shares of APA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th.

APA Group Company Profile (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

