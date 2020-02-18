Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $798,186.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009193 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001641 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.