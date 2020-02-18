AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. AppFolio reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

AppFolio stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.99. 67,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

