Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $300.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $300.00 price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.45.
NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,124,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,100,125. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.49 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
