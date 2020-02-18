Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $300.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $300.00 price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.45.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,124,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,100,125. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.49 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

