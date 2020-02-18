Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABUS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 1,256,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,288. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

