Argus Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $325.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective increased by Argus from $245.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

NYSE:MCO opened at $277.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.90. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $166.01 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

