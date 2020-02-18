Arion Achieves Market Cap of $63,598.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $63,598.00 and approximately $763.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.94 or 0.03036393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00239301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00151576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,943,013 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

