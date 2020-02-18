Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.38. 418,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,178. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.