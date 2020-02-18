Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Holdings Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arrow Financial worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,735. The company has a market capitalization of $522.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AROW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

