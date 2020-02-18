AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,445 ($97.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,640.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,348.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

