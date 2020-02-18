Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Pi Financial lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.03.

TSE:ACB opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.76. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.67.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

