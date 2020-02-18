Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.20

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.19, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

