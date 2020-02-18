Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 735875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

