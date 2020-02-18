Avantor (AVTR) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Avantor to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion N/A 30.71 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $309.34 million 14.55

Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -122.95% -103.92% -16.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avantor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 255 1059 1429 75 2.47

Avantor presently has a consensus price target of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Avantor beats its competitors on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

