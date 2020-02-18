Aventus Trading Up 12.3% This Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $784,161.00 and $25,265.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aventus

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

