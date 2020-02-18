B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

XPER stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xperi has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $754.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

