B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.
XPER stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xperi has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $754.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.34.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.