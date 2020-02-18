B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

BTG stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

