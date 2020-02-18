Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Decreased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 3.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Bank of Montreal worth $389,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $79.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7965 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

