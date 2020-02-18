Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Bank Ozk worth $427,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth about $92,126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 1,098,347 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 62.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 181,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 26,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

