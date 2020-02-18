Barclays Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.00 ($62.79).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €33.03 ($38.41) on Friday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.95 and a 200-day moving average of €46.13.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

