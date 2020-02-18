Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $1,771,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 447.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.56. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Barrett Business Services news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $247,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,678. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

