Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of BBSI opened at $82.90 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $621.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,678. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

