Beam Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00007771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $42.88 million and approximately $34.63 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,569,680 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

